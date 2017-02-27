



Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Sunday approved polygamy in order to reduce unmarried women in the society.Governor Ganduje said the state government will henceforth regulate marriages ‎in order to sanitise the institution in the state.‎He said this during the mass wedding of 1,520 widows, divorcees and spinsters at the Kano Central Mosque, also called on wealthy people to marry more than one wife in order to reduce the number of unmarried women in the society.‎He said that the state government and Islamic scholars will come up with a document which would be presented to the State Assembly.“We are determined in Kano State to come up with laws that will govern marriage and laws that will govern family lives,’’ he said.‎Ganduje said that the mass wedding was aimed at combating rising rates of divorce, births out of wedlock and the number of impoverished widows and divorcees in the state. ‎He also decried the high rate of divorce and domestic violence in the society.“A situation where you have domestic violence where women are beaten, sometimes beaten to death: This cannot continue,’’ he said.The governor said that the state government would establish Hisbah Academy in order to teach people the doctrine of Hisbah and also learn how to guide ‎humanity in knowledge of reasoning.