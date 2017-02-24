Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has promised to wade into the rift between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and rice traders in Sango/Otta.He made the promise yesterday when traders, who carried placards, marched on his office in Abeokuta, the state capital.They begged Amosun to tell the Service to return their bags of rice and kegs of groundnut oil carted away when Customs officials raided their shops in Sango Ota Garage on Wednesday.Led by their coordinator, Alhaja Wakilat Salako, the traders alleged that 4,200 bags of rice and 478 kegs of vegetable oil were taken away.They added that N6million was stolen from some of the shops.The governor after a meeting with six members of the executives of the Sango Marketers Association, pledged to intervene.He appealed to them to remain calm and suspend all forms of protest as the government contacts the Comptroller-General of Customs.Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Bimbo Ashiru, who addressed them, said a solution was found when a similar incident happened in the past.“As part of our efforts, we have contacted the Comptroller-General. As we speak now, the Secretary to the State Government (Taiwo Adeoluwa) is in Abuja, concerning the matter.“ I want to appeal to you remain calm and suspend all manner of protest,” he said.