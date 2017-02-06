Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has announced that he will someday be elected as President of Nigeria.Fayose made the declaration on Saturday in Ado Ekiti while hosting journalists to a dinner.According to reports, the Governor said the prophesy was from God and it was very clear that he would govern the country, the issue needed not to be debated as he was only waiting for its manifestation.“It was the same prophesy that said I would return as governor of Ekiti when I was in the trenches that predicted that I will govern the whole country. Many did not believe the first one but it happened just as we are waiting for the manifestation of the second one.“Do not bother to ask me questions as to how this will materialise, I also do not know how it will happen but all I know is that I shall one day occupy the presidential villa, not as a visitor but as president,” Fayose said.