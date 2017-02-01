Former Senator representing Abia Central senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, has called on Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, stressing that the President needs time to reverse what she described as PDP’s 16 year misrule.In an interview with Vanguard in Aba, Nwaogu who is now a member of the All Progressive Congress, APC, stated that Buhari’s change policy has started bearing fruit as it is no longer business as usual since he came to power.“Nigerians should be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, he is striving to clear the rot caused by PDP’s misrule. The mistake of PDP’s 16 years cannot be corrected in a year. Buhari needs time and should be supported. When you look at the state of affairs in Nigeria, you will appreciate the change the President has brought.It is no longer business as usual. Many people holding public offices are beginning to sit up.“I have been vindicated by leaving the PDP; the sordid state of affairs in PDP has said it all. The party is now a shadow of itself. PDP failed to be democratic and chose impunity, we cried out but nobody listened.This is a party that boasted that it will be in power for 60 years. It is interesting that none of the PDP members can make such boast again. You can see that a lot of high ranking PDP members are registering with the APC in the ongoing registration exercise in Abia State.”She added that the APC had learnt lessons from the mistakes of the PDP which caused it to lose power at the centre, stressing that it is high time Abia state is rescued from what she described as ‘mediocre governance and godfatherism.’Nwaogu described the APC as a ‘government in waiting’ in Abia state, stressing that she took the right decision by resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2014. She boasted that with the influx of eminent politicians into the party, APC would win the 2019 general election in the country.“You can ask yourself if it is well with the PDP in Abia, why has PDP members especially in Abia state continued to dump the party; a party that produced a governor.The PDP government has failed in Abia, the people have become disillusioned. Go the streets; you will discover that the people of the state are in a hurry to sack the PDP. Even in Abia here, some workers said Buhari people don’t want to pay salaries and I asked them, is Buhari in charge of paying salaries to workers in Abia state?“As for the APC, we don’t want to follow the bad steps that caused the fall of the PDP. We want to build a formidable party that has all it takes to win the state. APC will take over Abia in 2019. The influx of leading politicians in Abia to the APC tells you that APC is a government in waiting in the state. Now is the time to move away from mediocre governance and godfatherism. APC is determined to set things right in Abia,” she said.