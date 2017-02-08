Ghana Football Association will not extend the current contract of Avram Grant as Black Stars coach when it expires at the end of February 2017.Both the GFA and Grant have reached an agreement to part ways when their current contract expires on February 28 2017, according to a statement published on the Ghana FA's website on Tuesday.The former Chelsea manager assumed the Black Stars job on December 1, 2015, and led the team to finish second at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. But the Black Stars' fortunes plummeted since that AFCON silver medal feat.Grant's Black Stars finished fourth at the recently concluded 2017 AFCON in Gabon, a feat widely dismissed by Ghanaians as an underachievement.