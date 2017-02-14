 Get ready to see Buhari in flesh - Presidency alerts Nigerians | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Presidency has said that Nigerian should be ready to see President Muhammadu Buhari as soon as possible.



The senior special adviser to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu stated this in a telephone interview with Channels Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

On US President's phone conversation, Mallam Shehu said: “It shouldn't surprise anyone that President Trump made the choice of making the first African call to the President Of Nigeria”.


"Nigerians should be getting ready to see the president in flesh, as soon as possible," he said.

  1. Stop deceiving deceive yourselves. Donald Trump was playing host to the Canadian Prime Minister as of the time you claimed he had a telephone conversation with Muhammadu Buhari. There was no such news in the US that American President made a phone call to Nigerian President.
    If Buhari is sick let him receive medical treatment. What enhancement does it give your position when you keep being economical with the truth?

