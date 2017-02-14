The Presidency has said that Nigerian should be ready to see President Muhammadu Buhari as soon as possible.The senior special adviser to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu stated this in a telephone interview with Channels Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.On US President's phone conversation, Mallam Shehu said: “It shouldn't surprise anyone that President Trump made the choice of making the first African call to the President Of Nigeria”."Nigerians should be getting ready to see the president in flesh, as soon as possible," he said.