Neil Fingleton, who played Mag Mar Tun Doh Weg, aka Mag the Mighty, a colossal warrior on the acclaimed TV series, Game of Thrones, died from heart failure last Saturday. He was 36.Fingleton was the U.K.’s tallest man at seven feet, seven inches in height. In addition to GOT, Fingleton appeared in Doctor Who, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and X-Men: First Class.His death was announced Sunday by Tall Person Club’s Facebook page.“Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton, Britain’s Tallest Man, passed away on Saturday,” the statement reads.According to his profile, Neil became Britain’s Tallest Man in 2007 passing the height of Chris Greener. He started off in basketball in the USA before becoming an actor and starring in the X-Men First Class and also recently in the Game of Thrones.Before joining the entertainment industry, Fingleton was a professional basketball player having been drafted by the NBA. He also played for the University of North Carolina.Mag the Mighty was a member of Mance Rayder’s army and appeared in the ‘The Watchers on the Wall’ in GOT season four.According to GOT Wiki notes, the show’s production team built a smaller replica of the ice tunnel to make Mag the Mighty appear larger when he ran through it.Mag is a leader among the giants that joined the Free Folk army united by Mance Rayder. Mance refers to him as the “king” of the giants, last of a bloodline stretching back thousands of years to before the arrival of the First Men in Westeros.