Freddie Ljungberg has left Arsenal to join Wolfsburg as assistant manager to Andries Jonker.Ljungberg spent nine years as a Gunners player between 1998 and 2007, winning two Premier League titles.The Swede returned to the club in 2016, to handle the U-15 side, having previously served as a club ambassador.He has now left with Jonker, who worked as Arsenal’s Academy manager.“I have remained in contact with Wolfsburg over the years, but the enquiry did come as a bit of a surprise,” Jonker told a press conference.“There are only a few clubs with the possibilities available to them that VfL have. This is a huge challenge.”When asked about Ljungberg’s appointment, Jonker added: “He said that he is very looking forward to this. He is interested in developing the players individually and what he says is what I think. We will complement each other.”