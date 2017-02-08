Mbaka insisted that Buhari had good intentions for Nigeria, but his efforts were being frustrated.
In a sermon at the first Adoration Crusade for the year, Mbaka said: “Unfortunately, he (Buhari) surrounded himself with officials who have different agenda.
“Buhari has good intentions for the country; unfortunately, his subordinates have different agenda – they are interested in their pockets.
“Those wishing the president dead don’t love this country. Children of God, what do people gain by wishing somebody dead? We should pray for our leaders; that is what the Bible says.”
He also encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope, as there was light at the end of the tunnel.
Rev.Fr.Ejike Mbaka, why don't you just pray for the sick one and stop your riotous preaching? Are you familiar with the word "introspection"? Meaning, do you ever evaluate your sermons after you've given them? Judging by your presentation, you don't believe that your messages can have far reaching negative effects? You've got to change your ways. Okay?ReplyDelete