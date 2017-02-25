A former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde, yesterday forfeited 17 exotic vehicles to the Federal Government barely 72 hours after the vehicles were uncovered from his warehouse in Kaduna.There were strong indications last night that Inde might face trial any moment from now.But his arraignment will begin when he returns from a medical trip abroad.According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, last night, the forfeiture order was given by Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court in Kaduna.The statement said: “Justice Shuaibu gave an interim order forfeiting the 17 vehicles found in the warehouse of former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde, to the Federal Government.“The order was sequel to an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, seeking, among others, the forfeiture of the vehicles to the Nigerian Government, pending the conclusion of investigation and determination of the case.“In his ruling, Justice Shuaibu held that ‘the 17 vehicles which are now in the custody of the applicant ( EFCC) and as properly described and listed in the schedule marked exhibit EFCC 2 attached to the affidavit in support of the application are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria in the interim pending conclusion of the investigation’.“Operatives of the commission had on February 20 stormed the warehouse of the former customs boss on Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna and discovered the 17 exotic vehicles worth hundreds of millions of Naira, suspected to be proceeds of crime.”Sections 28 and 34 of the EFCC (Establishment Act) 2004 and Section 13(1) of the Federal High Court Act, 2004 empower the anti-graft agency to invoke Interim Assets Forfeiture Clause.“Section 28 of the EFCC Act reads: ‘Where a person is arrested for an offence under this Act, the Commission shall immediately trace and attach all the assets and properties of the person acquired as a result of such economic or financial crime and shall thereafter cause to be obtained an interim attachment order from the Court.’Section 13 of the Federal High Court Act reads in part : “The Court may grant an injunction or appoint a receiver by an interlocutory order in all cases in which it appears to the Court to be just or convenient so to do.(2) Any such order may be made either unconditionally or on such terms and conditions as the Court thinks just.”As at press time, it was learnt that the ex-customs boss might be arraigned in court soon.A top source said: “We have established prima facie evidence against Inde including the refund of over N1billion.“We are going to put him on trial soon when he returns from medical trip abroad. We learnt that he has been going for some care overseas.”