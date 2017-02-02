This came six days to his appearance before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court over a case of theft he committed in Computer Village on November 22, 2016, when he reportedly stole nine iPhones.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the $60,000 fraud to our correspondent in a text message.
She said, “Yes, the command in investigating him. He is under interrogation at Area H now.”
Details later
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.