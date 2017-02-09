The Super Eagles who last played in November (a 3-1 home win over Algeria in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers) remain the seventh-placed country in Africa.AFCON 2017 winners, Cameroon made the biggest jump from, climbing 29 places to 33rd.Egypt are now the number one country in Africa in 23rd place ahead of Senegal (31), Cameroon (33), Tunisia (36), Congo Dr (37) Burkina Faso (38), Nigeria (41), Ghana (45) Cote d'Ivoire (47) and Morocco (48).Argentina are still the number one country in world football ahead of Brazil and world champions Germany.In fourth are Chile while Belgium are fifth.France and Columbia switch places at sixth and seventh while Portugal, Uruguay and Spain complete the top 10.(1) Argentina (2) Brazil (3) Germany (4) Chile (5) Belgium (6) France (7) Colombia (8) Portugal (9) Uruguay (10) Spain.(1) Egypt (2) Senegal (3) Cameroon (4) Tunisia (5) Congo Dr (6) Burkina Faso (7) Nigeria (8) Ghana (9) Cote d'Ivoire (10) Morocco