World football governing body FIFA has banned five Nigerian football administrators; Christopher Giwa, Muazu Suleyman, Yahaya Adama, Sani Fema and Johnson Effiong for five years for breaching the Nigerian Football Federation’s Statutes and the FIFA Code of Ethics.The ban have worldwide effect, FIFA said.The five persons who were banned by the NFF Disciplinary Committee last year from taking part in any kind of football-related activity, for staging a factional NFF board, saw their sanction extended in accordance with Article 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.Christopher Giwa's trouble started after he laid claims to being the legally elected NFF President and filed a lawsuit aiming to depose the sitting president, Amaju Pinnick, who emerged from the September 30 2015 elections in Warri.Giwa was guilty of breaching the rules of conduct as stipulated in Article 13 of the FIFA Code of Ethics after he invaded the premises of the Nigeria Football Federation and falsely presented himself as President of the NFF on 6th May, 2016.According to the media release on the official website of FIFA, relevant member associations of the world football ruling body, as well as CAF, have been duly notified of the decision .