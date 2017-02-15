



Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday decried the withholding of the state’s allocation and the monthly Budget Support Fund due to the state for January by the Federal Government.Fayose also accused Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of incessant harassment of government contractors working in Ekiti State with a view to truncating ongoing projects.He said the non-remittance of the money, made the State government to write a protest letter to the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, adding that 10 days after the letter was sent, no response had come from the Minister.Fayose who briefed newsmen at the Government House yesterday, lamented that the non-payment of the allocation was already affecting Ekiti State workers who have not received their monthly wages.“In the last four weeks, Ekiti allocation and the budget support have not been released. Ekiti is the only state that has not been paid for the month of January.“We have written to the Minister of Finance. My Commissioner was there. I have spoken to the Minister of Finance but nobody is ready to talk to us. The allocation and the budget support is our legitimate earning.