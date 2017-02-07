The federal government has withdrawn charges of fraud filed against Ahmed Saleh, chief registrar of the supreme court, at a federal capital territory (FCT) high court, Abuja.In November, the attorney-general of the federation filed a nine-count charge of fraud to the tune of N2.2bn against Saleh and two other officials – Muhammed Abdulrahman, director of finance, and Rilwan Lawal, chief account officer, of the apex court‎.The charges were among other “corruption charges” filed against some judges by the government.On Tuesday, when the suspects were to be arraigned, Hajara Yusuf, counsel to the government, told the court that she had been instructed to withdraw the suit.She, therefore, urged the court to strike it out.‎Without any objection from the defence counsel, Abba Mohammed, the judge, struck out the suit.