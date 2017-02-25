The Federal Government has recalled two out of the nine directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday.The duo are Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi,Director of Consumer Protection, and Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of General Aviation.Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.“I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded, ” he said.NAN reports that the government, through the Ministry of Transportation, had on Friday sacked the duo and other directors in the aviation regulatory agency with immediate effect.The directors affected by the purge were Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards) and Mr Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration).Others are Mr Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), Mr Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Mr Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation) and Mr Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).The affected directors were immediately ordered to handover to their next subordinate who will in the interim take charge of the activities in their directorates.It will be recalled that the government had on Oct. 12,2016 sacked or demoted 22 directors and general managers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).The restructuring was based on the recommendations of the Presidential Committee chaired by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had said the restructuring would be extended to the NCAA and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency which were also currently overbloated. (NAN)