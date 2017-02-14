The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched a mobile application that will aid anonymous whistle blowing for corrupt practices happening both within government agencies and parastatal as well as the private sectors.The chairman of the commission, Ekpo Nta launched the App in Abuja on February 13, 2017.The App called ‘Wahala Dey’ is available on android mobiles, blackberry mobiles and windows mobiles and can be downloaded at no cost to users.Nta while addressing newsmen shortly before the launch stated that criminal activities can only thrive when an opportunity to act is provided. He added that the commission will take proactive measures to block leakages in public and private sectors through which corrupt practices can be perpetuated.“Corruption is a global and cross boarder problem that has far-reaching consequences on nations and societies. Nigeria is not an exception. As we grapple with the challenges of reducing corruption in the polity, we must recognize that this criminal activity thrives on opportunity to commit the act, he said.”Nta added that the App (Wahala Dey) is in-line with the commission’s drive towards harnessing technological solutions to fighting corruption in Nigeria.In his words, “We champion the provision of technological solutions to corruption, one of which is the recently launched e-portal pssp.gov.ng for greater transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s ports sector.”He urged the public to join hands with the commission, adding that only in partnership can corrupt-free Nigeria be achieved.