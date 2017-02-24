Isaac Adewole, minister of health, has set up a team to probe the deaths of two students of Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos.One of the students was said to have died in her house during the ongoing mid-term holiday.There are reports that they died following an outbreak of diarrhea, but the school authorities have denied the news.According to a statement by the ministry, Adewole’s investigative team comprises members of staff the department of medicine at the University of Lagos and the epidemiology unit of the Lagos state ministry of health.The statement said Adewole was in Lagos to witness the commissioning of the secretariat of the West African College of Surgeons when he was informed of the situation in the school.He was said to have diverted his convoy to the school, where he met Lami Amodu, the principal, some staff, and health officials.“He was told the school is on mid-term break but there were two reported deaths of students at home. One due to febrile illness and cause of the second is unknown,” the statement read.“Following his interaction, the minister has directed the officials of the ministry of health, community health, and LUTH to ascertain the cause of death of the students, inspect the school environment including the kitchen, examine the source of water supply and test its suitability for human consumption and also visit the bereaved families.”Adewole, who said the report of investigation will be forwarded to the minister of education, called for calm, saying government is on top of the situation.”According to New Telegraph, the principal blamed rumor mongers for the reports on diarrhea.She reportedly said the only death case known to the school was that of one Vivian Osuyi, a junior secondary school 2 pupil, whom she noted was taken home by her parents after the school called their attention to her health situation about two weeks ago.“I am still at a loss about this development. We had our inter-house-sport on Wednesday and the students immediately left for home for midterm break,” she said.“As I’m speaking to you, there is no student in school, so where is the rumour of the epidemic coming from? Who is behind this new round of rumour?”