The Minister of Interior, retired Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has inaugurated an ultra-modern Passport office complex at Gwagwalada for the FCT , Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Command.Mr James Sunday, the NIS spokesperson disclosed this in a statement made available on Wednesday in Abuja.The minister promised Nigerians ‎that similar passport offices would be inaugurated across the country in the nearest future.He said that the measure was to reduce the the stress and inconveniences being faced by applicants who hitherto travelled to Abuja from their various locations for resolution of passport-related issues.“This inauguration is in‎ line with the decentralisation policy of passport offices by the Nigeria Immigration Service,” he said. Earlier, the‎ Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, had pledged to ensure improved training for passport officers to ensure better service delivery.He also warned them against corruption and exploitation of those applying for passports, insisting that those found culpable would face the full wrath of the law. ‎NAN reports that there have been cases of delays and exploitation of Nigerians seeking to get or renew their international passports from the various NIS offices.