The Buhari Presidency’s GEEP loan programme has commenced. It is a micro-credit scheme where well over a million Nigerians would get small loans at very low rates through the Bank of Industry, and so far, close to 10,000 market associations and cooperatives have been registered and undergoing a vetting process for that purpose.The loans ranging from N20,000, N50,000 to N100,000 would be granted with the active collaboration of such associations and cooperatives across the country.As is the case in all the Social Investment spending of the FG, payments of the loans would go directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries.Watch below as a Tailor Beneficiary in Anambra state expresses her happiness at the loan initiative from the Buhari Administration