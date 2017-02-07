The Federal Government has expressed worries over the extra-judicial killings of Nigerians in South Africa.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said there was no justification for the killing of Nigerians by the South African police.Erewa also appealed to the South African authorities to ensure that justice is done in the case of a Nigerian killed last December to serve as deterrent.One Tochukwu Nnadi, a 34- year old businessman, was murdered by South African policemen on December 29, 2016.Dabiri spoke during a visit to the South African Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lulu Louis Aaron Mnguni, on Tuesday in Abuja.The meeting, she said also afforded her the opportunity to discuss with the ambassador on how best the two countries can work together to achieve minimum crime and minimal negative reports coming out of Africa.She said: “We are worried about the criminalization of illegal migration, especially amongst ourselves as brothers in Africa. We are worried in particular about the criminalization of Nigerian migrants in South Africa. Yes some do commit crimes and deserves to be punished, but the extra-judicial killings worried us.“At the same time we appeal to Nigerians wherever they are to obey the laws of the land. We are also worried about extra-judicial killings anywhere in the world. In South Africa, we have lost about 116 Nigerians in the last two years. And in 2016 alone, about 20 were killed and 63 per cent, according to statistics were extra-judicial killings in particular by the South African police.”