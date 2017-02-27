The Federal Government on Monday approved the appointment of five new directors and one General Manager for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).They are – Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations), Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director of Human Resources and Administration), Bilikisu Adamu Sani (Director of Finance and Accounts), while Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji was appointed Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards.Engr. Ita Awak was appointed Director of Airworthiness Standards, while Lawrence Matthew Kwajok was appointed General Manager, Air Navigational Standards.The spokesman of NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, said all appointments take immediate effect.Recall that government had recalled two out of the nine directors sacked from the NCAA.Those recalled were Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, the Director of Consumer Protection; and Captain Ayodele Sasegbon, the Director of General Aviation.