Barely six days after 17 exotic vehicles were recovered from a Kaduna warehouse belonging to former Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), another set of items including vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles have been recovered.The items which were recovered on Monday and Tuesday from another warehouse said to be property of the former Customs boss include a 2013 model 32-seater Nissan bus, 42 cargo tricycles, one tipper truck, 16 motorcycles, over 500 rug carpets and two fire-proof safes.Briefing newsmen on the recovery in Kaduna on Tuesday, Zonal Head, EFCC Kaduna, Bappa Ibrahim said, the recovery was made based on intelligence report and tip-off at the disposal of the agency.He said the operation which led to the recovery of the items was a continuation of the anti-graft agency’s investigation on the former Customs boss.Ibrahim said, the items were recovered from a warehouse, off Nnamdi Azikwe Express Way, around NASFAT village, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.Meanwhile, the two recovered safes which were broke opened by EFCC operatives in the presence of press cameras contained only few documents, an iron stamp, 50 and 20 naira notes, amounting to N1,560 and polythene bags.The Zonal EFCC boss refused making comments on the documents found inside the safes, saying further investigations would be carried out on the documents.According to him, “As you can see, we have recovered more items from the former ComptrComptrroller-Generaleco of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde. The items include 32-seater Nissan bus, 42 cargo tricycles, one tipper truck, 16 motorcycles, over 500 rug carpets and two fire-proof safes.“The recovery was possible because of tip-off we received and intelligence report. We made the recovery from a warehouse belonging to former Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde around NASFAT village, off Nnamdi Azikwe Express Way, here in Kaduna.“The fresh operation which started on Monday, 27th February, 2017 till today is a continuation of the last week operation which led to recovery of 17 exotic vehicles”, he said.He however called on general public to always assist the anti-graft agency with useful information, as the war against corruption is responsibility of everyone, and should not be left for EFCC alone.Newsmen sighted a passport size photograph of the former Customs boss, Abdullahi Dikko Inde on one of the documents.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 recovered seventeen exotic vehicles in a warehouse in Kaduna belonging to the former Customs boss, Abdullahi Dikko Inde,