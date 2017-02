The decision by the Court of Appeal in PH to recognise Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Nat. Chairman of the PDP is a victory for @MBuhari February 17, 2017

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the recent judgement of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, recognising Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.Fani-Kayode who has often been antagonistic Ali Modu Sheriff, mocked the judgement, calling it a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari.