Nigeria's Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the telephone conversation between President Muhammadu Buhari and America's President Donald Trump."If its true that @realDonaldTrump spoke to @BarackObama's friend @MBuhari it is good news!" he beamed."I hope he told him to stop killing Christians and Shiite Muslims and to stop supporting the Fulani terrorists and herdsmen. Meanwhile I hope he will soon speak to his own people too," he added.