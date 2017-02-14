 Fani-Kayode reacts to Buhari's phone call with Donald Trump | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nigeria's Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the telephone conversation between President Muhammadu Buhari and America's President Donald Trump.

"If its true that @realDonaldTrump spoke to @BarackObama's friend @MBuhari it is good news!" he beamed.

"I hope he told him to stop killing Christians and Shiite Muslims and to stop supporting the Fulani terrorists and herdsmen. Meanwhile I hope he will soon speak to his own people too," he added.


