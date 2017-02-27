I heard about Femi Adesina's reaction to the phone call he received from Buhari and I came to one conclusion: the villa curse is at work. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 26, 2017

When Femi Adesina finally sees Buhari he will crawl on his belly like a snake on heat and offer songs of praise and worship to the tyrant. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 26, 2017

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the reported phone conservation between President Buhari and his spokesman Femi Adesina.President Buhari had called Femi Adesina during the weekend from London and claimed he was getting better.Fani-Kayode in reaction claimed that Adesina attitude to Buhari's call confirms that the Aso Rock villa's curse is at work.He also denounced Adesina as the praise singer of a tyrant.