Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the reported phone conservation between President Buhari and his spokesman Femi Adesina.

President Buhari had called Femi Adesina during the weekend from London and claimed he was getting better.

Fani-Kayode in reaction claimed that Adesina attitude to Buhari's call confirms that the Aso Rock villa's curse is at work.

He also denounced Adesina as the praise singer of a tyrant.


