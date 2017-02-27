President Buhari had called Femi Adesina during the weekend from London and claimed he was getting better.
Fani-Kayode in reaction claimed that Adesina attitude to Buhari's call confirms that the Aso Rock villa's curse is at work.
He also denounced Adesina as the praise singer of a tyrant.
I heard about Femi Adesina's reaction to the phone call he received from Buhari and I came to one conclusion: the villa curse is at work.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 26, 2017
When Femi Adesina finally sees Buhari he will crawl on his belly like a snake on heat and offer songs of praise and worship to the tyrant.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 26, 2017
I know better, since U once tested power. Leave the idiot! Time will teach him, just as it has taught you.ReplyDelete