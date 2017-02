97 Companies including Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Uber have filed a court motion Sunday night declaring that Donald Trump's executive order on immigration "violates the immigration laws and the Constitution."CNN reports that the motion was filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which on Sunday morning denied the U.S. government's emergency request to resume Trump's travel ban.It's not the first legal move by tech firms over Trump's ban. Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) and Expedia (EXPE) filed motions last week in the Washington attorney general's lawsuit.