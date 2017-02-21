U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has let go of an additional 89 of its Nigerian workers, NAN reports.According to a top source in the company, 60 regular workers and 29 contract workers were affected in the latest retrenchment, involving mainly workers at the company’s Qua Iboe Terminal.He added that more workers may be shown the exit door in the next two months, due to cut in production and other issues.The retrenched workers had been paid their terminal benefits running into millions of naira.