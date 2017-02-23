An explosion on Wednesday rocked a pipeline belonging to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).The affected pipeline is located in Rivers state, said a statement released by the company.The NLNG says it is investigating the cause of the explosion and also noted that there’s been no report of injuries and casualties thus far.“An explosion occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, 22nd February 2017 on a section of the Right of Way housing two gas transmission pipelines, one of which belongs to Nigeria LNG, about 3 kilometres from Rumuji in Rivers State,” the statement said.“The underlying cause of the incident is still to be determined. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.“Emergency response procedures were immediately activated and the relevant authorities notified. Communities closest to the area of the incident have been advised not to approach the site in the interest of safety.“Other measures and engagements have also been initiated to ensure that the situation does not escalate. In the meantime, investigation into the incident is ongoing.”The NLNG has said it will make available further updates in due course.