Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty who was evicted on Sunday has now apologised to Falz and Banky W for her comments about not knowing both celebs when they came visiting the house.In a lengthy post on Instagram, Gifty wrote,'Good evening everyone. First of all I was misunderstood when I said I don't know Banky, actually what I meant was, "I've never met him in person".'Banky is an amazing singer no doubt. And right now i want to use this platform to apologize for all the wrong words I said about him. It's just a game, we say/do things for specific reasons plus I was emotionally unstable cos I was up for possible eviction. So to all Banky fans and everyone please forgive me, Banky I love your music and you are a talented cute guy! #blessed'.'And concerning FALZ, I know the song called "soft work" but believe me I had no idea it was FALZ that sang it and also I haven't met him before that was why I had to ask "who is he"..#humblefalz To everyone out there, i just want to refresh your mindset again that the BIG BROTHER SHOW is always a game that has just one winner and whatever actions you have seen in the house is for a reason so please I beg you all don't judge by what you have seen or heard. God richly bless you all and I LOVE YOU... abeg make una no vex for ma head na, na game rule me just dey follow ooo'.