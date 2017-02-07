Evicted Big Brother housemates, Soma and Miyonse arive Nigeria 3:42 PM 0 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email On Sunday, Soma and Miyonse became the first set of housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house in South Africa. The duo have just arrived in Lagos, Nigeria and were guests on the morning show on Wazobia FM and Cool FM this morning. Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.