The draws for the next round of the Europa league have been released.Celta v KrasnodarAPOEL v AnderlechtSchalke v MonchengladbachLyon v RomaRostov v Manchester UnitedOlympiacos v BesiktasGent v GenkKobenhavn v AjaxThe first leg will be played on the 9th of March 2017 while the return leg will take place on the 16th of the same month.