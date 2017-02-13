Etisalat Nigeria has refuted reports that one of its directors was assassinated by unknown gunmen on Friday in Benin, Edo State.The telecommunications company in a statement on Saturday said the report was untrue.A Facebook user, Sochima Nweke, on Friday posted a graphic account of how four men driving a Toyota Highlander had blocked a man in a white Hilux van at Siluko Road, Benin, and opened fire on the vehicle.According to Mr. Nweke, the men “sprayed bullets all over these Hilux, then one of them went to these (sic) man driving the Hilux, opened his door and finished him up, immediately, they zoomed off.“While all these (sic) has happened, people who ran for their life started coming out when the police at 45 Division came to the scene,” Mr. Nweke stated in his Friday night post.“I went there to discover that the man who was assassinated happens to be the director of Etisalat, Benin City, with his wife and little kid inside. The little boy was shot, while his wife was lucky to have missed the bullet because she was at the back seat.”Shortly after the post, the news went viral as several news media and blogs latched on to it.But Etisalat Nigeria said no member of its staff was killed in any incident during the week.“Our attention has been drawn to news reports making the rounds on some online news and social media platforms, that an Etisalat Director/staff was killed along Siluko Road, Benin City on the afternoon of Friday, 10th February 2017,” the company’s management said in a statement made available to newsmen.“We wish to inform members of the public that these reports are not accurate and the reported incident is not in relation to any staff or director of the organisation.“We at Etisalat commiserate with the family of the deceased. We thank our subscribers and members of the public for the concern shown over the matter.”