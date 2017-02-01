Enyimba International striker, Ezekiel Bassey, has joined FC Barcelona until the end of the season.The La Liga club announced the deal on their official website on Tuesday and revealed that the 20-year-old will be undergoing his medicals.It is understood that Bassey could be handed a two-year contract at the end of the season, because of his impressive performances for the Barcelona B team.“FC Barcelona and Enyimba Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer until the end of season of the player Ezekiel Joseph Bassey for Barça B,” The club said on their official website.“The agreement includes a purchase option for two more seasons. The 20-year-old Nigerian striker will undergo medical examination in the next few hours.”Bassey was included in the Nigeria Professional Football League All-Star team, that travelled for the Spain tour, as part of the partnership between the League Mangement Company (LMC) and the Spanish La Liga.