A non-governmental organisation called CitizenGO is currently gathering votes online to stop the airing of Big Brother Naija.The group sent the petition to policy makers, the National Broadcasting Commission, The Presidency and the public.The collection of signatures which started on Feb. 20, already has a total number of 3,160 signatures. The organisation is hoping to get at least 5,000 signatures.These are some of their grievances:“Big Brother Nigeria is a corruption of TV Reality shows. The Nigerian public is complaining about the moral perversity in the House of the Big Brother Nigeria. In one episode last two weeks or so, the inmates were shown openly kissing and caressing one another. This is a celebration of obscenity, eroticism and idleness.“More importantly, it is a big mockery of Nigerian culture and tradition. Since the inmates are Nigerians, they should have been projecting the Nigerian cultural heritage. But instead of doing that, they are bastardizing it.“The biggest tragedy of the on-going Big Brother Nigeria is that our children are also glued to the TV screen watching it. Children are our future. Therefore we should protect them from lewd exposure, which might prevent their growth into free, independent and well-developed citizens.“The NBC must live up to its bidding as a body charged with controlling, monitoring, regulating the electronic media and monitoring of satellite transmission in Nigeria. Our TV stations cannot become dumping grounds for all sorts of immoral programs.”