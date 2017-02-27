



Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has warned Muslims clerics, Islamic title holders and District heads in the state who are in the habit of beating up their wives to desist from such act.Speaking on Sunday during a mass wedding of 1,520 couples sponsored by the Kano state government, Sanusi warned that any title holder found wanting would “outrightly lose his title.”According to Sanusi, “You should all come back to your senses and stop these barbaric [acts] because we will not allow these to continue in Kano.“I have warned all district heads, village heads, ward heads and imams to also desist from the bad habit of beating their wives and whoever among them is reported to me to have beaten up his wife, would outrightly lose his title.”The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, noted that he won’t be backing down from making law against poor men seeking to marry more than one wife.He explained that although the law was not meant to stop Muslims from marrying up to four wives, it regulates how a man should treat his wives and children according to the tenets of Islam.He said: “We are going meet on Wednesday this week to review the over 80 pages of the law and make the necessary adjustment before presenting it to the State House of Assembly for passage into law.”