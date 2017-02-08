Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the Boko Haram insurgency can join the army, Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, has said.He made this known on Tuesday during the presentation of food and school items to Praxis Catholic e-School, now known as Hajia Aisha Buhari Special School for IDPs and Vulnerable Children, Abuja.Buratai was represented by Peter Bojie, a major-general and chief of civil-military affairs, Nigerian Army.The proposed recruitment of IDPs, the army said, is part of the strategy to empower them and give them the opportunity to add to national development.“Those eligible for enlistment should apply; like any other candidates, they will undergo all necessary procedures,” the COAS said.He assured that the military remained committed to “continue in its constitutional mandate of safeguarding the lives and property of people in towns and villages destroyed by the Boko Haram.”“The military will bring lasting peace for educational and other socio-cultural activities to strive for development of Nigeria. That goes for those who are still stranded and are yet to be rescued.”