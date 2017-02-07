The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday blamed the perennial power outage being experienced in the country on previous administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Speaking at a workshop put together by the House of Representatives to find solution to the recurrent power failure in the country, the Speaker said successive administrations from 1999 to 2015 spent nearly N3 trillion on the power sector with little success recorded.The lawmaker observed that the period PDP held sway, the more money spent on the Power sector the more darkness Nigerians experienced.His observation was part of the 23 key issues he raised at the two-day event ongoing at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.Dogara was first elected to the House in 2007 on the platform of the PDP. He remained in the party until the 2015 general elections when he crossed to the All Progressives Congress and subsequently elected Speaker.In his opening address, Dogara said, “Perhaps the most important question is what happened to the N2.74 trillion spent on the sector from 1999-2015?“Why is it that the more we spent on the power sector, the more darkness we attract?“I am confident that the array of stakeholders gathered here today are eminently capable of dealing with these and many more related questions and puzzles that exist and will arise in the course of deliberations.”