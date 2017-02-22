Governor Nasir El Rufai has reshuffled his cabinet in the government of Kaduna state.El Rufai appointed and deployed commissioners, permanent secretaries and special advisers, according to a statement released by the Kaduna state government on Tuesday.The commissioners swapping portfolios include Amina Sijuwade, moved from Ministry of Justice to Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, while Dr Maigari Manzo moved from Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.Shehu Balarabe moves from Ministry of Environment to become Commissioner, Stakeholder Relations, while Mohammed Bashir Saidu who is now Chief of Staff, relinquishes the office of Commissioner for Local Government.Rabi Abdulsalam, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, becomes Special Adviser on Social Development, while Dr Shehu Usman Adamu, former Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, returns to academia.”El Rufai also nominated four commissioners for confirmation by the Kaduna State House of Assembly: They are Umma Hikima, Clerk of the House of Assembly as Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, Prof. Kabiru Mato, currently Special Adviser, Intergovernmental Relations, as Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry.Also nominated was Hafsat Baba as Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Jafaru Sani, Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs, as Commissioner for Local Government.In addition to this, he reassigned three special advisers namely Uba Sani as Special Adviser, Political Matters and Intergovernmental Relations, Chris Umar, Deputy Chief of Staff is to become Solicitor-General, while Murtala Dabo, Special Adviser, Economic Matters, is appointed Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport.The governor also announced the appointment of eight new permanent secretaries.They include Mohammed Mahmoud Shuaibu; Ministry of Health and Human Services, Chris Umar; Ministry of Justice, Rabilu Shehu Ibrahim; Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Joseph Steven is for Ministry of Local Government.Also appointed as permanent secretaries were Habiba Anana Shekarau; General Services, Office of the SSG, Lawrence Shemang; Ministry of Water Resources and Murtala Dabo; Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport.Mr Abdullahi Sani; Cabinet Affairs and Special Services, Office of the SSG.El-Rufai said five permanent secretaries have been redeployed as follows: Hauwa Umar; Ministry of Women and Social Development, Ibrahim Shehu Jere; Bureau of Establishments, Management and Training.Ibrahim Sambo; Ministry of Rural and Community Development, Nuhu Ishaku Buzun; Public Service Office, Office of the Head of Service, Aishatu Mohammed; Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, while five permanent secretaries have retired.