Civil servants in Ekiti State have expressed outrage over the purchase of new cars for political office holders by Governor Ayo Fayose.The workers described the purchase of 60 units of Kia cars for governor’s aides as “insensitive, wasteful, offensive and demoralising” at a time they are being owed six months arrears of salaries.The brand new vehicles were distributed to House of Assembly members, commissioners, special advisers, chairmen of statutory boards and other senior government officials.Acting under the aegis of Enlightened Workers Forum (EWF), the civil servants said the purchase of brand new vehicles was unjustifiable at a time Fayose was complaining that his administration is hampered by paucity of funds to provide basic necessities for the citizenry.They called on anti-graft agencies to investigate alleged diversion of funds received from the Federal Government including September 2015 bailout cash, Paris Club refund and Budget Support Fund.The EWF in a statement on Saturday by its Coordinator, Mike Bamidele, said the purchase of new cars for political office holders when workers are dying of hunger and having difficulties paying their children school fees shows that workers’ welfare was no longer a priority in Ekiti.