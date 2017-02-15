Chief Fami Fanikayode former Minister of Aviation and a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain has attacked the Federal Government for refusing to release Ekiti State Government’s monthly allocation saying that ‘because Ayo Fayose has become the rallying point of opposition against Muhammadu Buhari does not mean that the people of Ekiti state should suffer.’Fani-Kayode in a statement Wednesday said that Federal Government refusal to release the said fund was ‘petty, vindictive and reprehensible’. He said that ‘because the courageous Ayo Fayose has become the rallying point of opposition against Muhammadu Buhari does not mean that the people of Ekiti state should suffer.Fani-Kayode pleaded with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to intervene in matter and expedite the release of the State Governnent’s allocation. The Federal Government’s refusal to release the monthly allocation to the Ekiti State Government is petty, vindictive and reprehensible.Simply because the courageous Ayo Fayose has become the rallying point of opposition against Muhammadu Buhari does not mean that the people of Ekiti state should suffer. I call on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to intervene in this matter expeditiously and release the Ekiti State Governnent’s allocation forthwith.Recalled that Ekiti—Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose yesterday decried the withholding of the state’s allocation and the monthly Budget Support Fund due to the state for January by the Federal Government. He said the none remittance of the money, made the State government to write a protest letter to the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, adding that 10 days after the letter was sent, no response has come from the Minister.“In the last four weeks, Ekiti allocation and the budget support have not been released. Ekiti is the only state that has not been paid for the month of January. “We have written to the Minister of Finance. My Commissioner was there. I have spoken to the Minister of Finance but nobody is ready to talk to us. The allocation and the budget support is our legitimate earning.