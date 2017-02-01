Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has approved a N10m revolving loan to Ekiti State Chapter of National Association of Beer, Food and Drinks Sellers.Governor Fayose made this announcement on Tuesday while addressing members of the association during the swearing-in ceremony of new excos of the association at the Ekiti State Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti.Governor Fayose who appreciated members of the association for always standing by him through thick and thin promised to continue doing his best at making life better for all and sundry in the state.The governor assured members that the N10m will be available in cash within the next 24 hours.On why the government is making the N10m loan available despite the economic recession in the country, governor Fayose said: "this sector is mostly populated by women, the 'women' sector is critical, if you recognise this sector, you will make a lot of progress in human development.The newly sworn-in president of the Ekiti State Chapter of National Association of Beer, Food and Drinks Sellers, Mr. Williams Ogundare aka Genesis commended governor Fayose for his fatherly role in harmonising stakeholders in the sector.See photos below: