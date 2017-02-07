The Ekiti State House of Assembly has urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and state Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu and other security agencies to arrest former Governor Kayode Fayemi to appear before it to answer questions on alleged diversion and mismanagement of funds during his tenure.The lawmakers at their plenary on Tuesday said they were compelled to issue a warrant of arrest against the former governor because he has failed to honour three summons extended to him to explain how management of funds under his administration.The legislators at the session presided over by Speaker Kola Oluwawole said their action was predicated on Section 129 (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the need to recover the funds in the interest of Ekiti people.The motion urging the IGP and Ekiti CP to arrest the former governor was moved by the Majority Leader, Tunji Akinleye (Oye 2) and was seconded by Ojo Ade Fajana (Ekiti East 1) after which the Speaker banged the gavel.Before the resolution was passed, House members including Deputy Speaker, Segun Adewumi (Ekiti West 1), Sina Animasaun (Ekiti West 2), Dayo Akinleye (Ijero), Wale Ayeni (Ikere 1), Mrs. Titi Owolabi-Akere (Ikole 2) and Samuel Omotoso (Oye 1) spoke extensively during the debate on the issue.The lawmakers accused Fayemi of alleged diversion of N852 million Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds and illegal withdrawal of N2.1 billion from the accounts of Local Government and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to pay contractors.