The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has concluded arrangements to prosecute a Deputy Director of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, in Akwa Ibom State, and former Electoral Officer in Rivers State, Gogo Anderson Waribo for bribe taking.Waribo allegedly collected N16 million out of the N23 billion slush fund linked to Diezani Allison-Madueke allegedly paid out by the former Petroleum Minister with a view to influencing the outcome of the 2015 general elections.He was arrested by EFCC operatives following intelligence report that some INEC officers conspired with some staff of Fidelity Bank to defraud the Federal Government of several billions of Naira.Although he denied the allegations, investigation revealed that the INEC Deputy Director’s name was on the list of the “bribe takers”.It was revealed that he received N16 million through his First Bank account on March 27, 2015 and gave N5 million to Peter Popnen, an ex- INEC official. He will be arraigned as soon as investigation is completed.