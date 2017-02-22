The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday recovered 17 exotic vehicles in a warehouse of a former Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde, located at Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna.It also arrested and detained two suspects – Dantala Mohammed and Ahmed Balarabe – in connection with the vehicles.The suspected warehouse has been sealed off at the time of fling this report.According to a statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the vehicles were retrieved after the commission got intelligence report on the ex-Customs chief.The statement said: “The recovery was sequel to an intelligence report the Commission received that stolen money and properties suspected to be proceeds of crime were being warehoused at the former custom boss’ premises.“Upon receipt of the intelligence, a team of operatives from the Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC was deployed to carry out the investigation on the matter.“On arrival at the location, two individuals who were identified to be the custodians of the property – Dantala Mohammed and Ahmed Balarabe – were presented with a search warrant.“In the course of the search, a total of 17 vehicles among which are brand new cars, shuttle busses and SUVs were found in the premises.“Consequently, the vehicles and the two individuals were conveyed to the Commission’s zonal offices in Kaduna and Kano respectively. Investigation revealed that the warehouse in question actually belongs to the former customs boss.“The two suspects arrested are in custody assisting the EFCC in investigation.”The particulars of the vehicles recovered include:EFCC quizzed Dikko on June 16, 2016 over alleged N42billion fraud but could not detain him due to his alleged frail health.The EFCC also traced how about N2.6billion was withdrawn from Customs coffers and remitted into the accounts of some companies floated by a former Assistant Comptroller General of Customs who served under Dikko.