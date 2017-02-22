The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered 17 exotic vehicles from Abdullahi Dikko, a former comptroller-general (CG) of Nigeria customs service.The vehicles were said to be found in Dikko’s warehouse at Nnamdi Azikwe street in Kaduna.The anti-graft agency said the recovery was made after it recieved an information “proceeds of crime” were being stored in the warehouse.“Upon receipt of the intelligence, a team of operatives from the Kano zonal office were deployed to carry out the investigation,” the EFCC said in a statement.“On arrival at the location, two individuals who were discovered to be the custodians of the property, Dantala Mohammed and Ahmed Balarabe were presented with a search warrant.“Upon executing the search warrant, a total of seventeen amongst them brand new cars, shuttle buses and SUVs were discovered.“Consequently, the vehicles and the two individuals who are now also suspects in the investigation were conveyed to the commission’s zonal offices in Kaduna and Kano respectively for further investigation which revealed that the warehouse in question actually belongs to the former customs boss.”The vehicles were listed as:i. Black colour BMW 525i series, 2010 model with chassis number WBAFR7108BC262936.ii. ASH colour Hyundai Velester, 2012 model with chassis number KMHTC6AD4CU056038.iii. Dark Blue BMW 325i, 2003 model with chassis number WBAEV31090KL48386.iv. Black colour Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ50K082080.v. Black colour Mercedes G wagon, 2013 model with chassis number WDB4632361X207661.vi. Black colour BMW 335i series, 2012 model with chassis number WBA3A91040F268895.vii. Silver colour Peugeot 406, 2002 model with chassis number VF3BBRFNR81519018.viii. Black colour Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ10K082352.ix. Yellow colour Toyota FJ Jeep, 2007 model with chassis number JTEZU11F68K001301.x. Black Toyota Avensis, 2013 model with chassis number SBIBL76L20E037245.xi. Dark ash colour KIA Cadenza, 2011 model with chassis number KNALN414BC5093288.xii. Silver colour Porsche Cayene, 2009 model with chassis number WPIZZZ9PZ9LA12738.xiii. Golden colour Honda Accord, 2013 model with chassis number IHGCR2634DA620609.xiv. White colour Nissan Urban Bus, 2006 model JNITF4E25Z0715833.xv. White colour Nissan Urban Bus, 1996 model with chassis number JTFJXO29P605023996.xvi. White Toyota Hiace Bus, 2010 model with chassis number JTGJXO2P4B5020268.xvii. White Nissan Bus, 2009 model with chassis number JNITA4E250011697.