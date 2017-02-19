Acting EFCC Chairman may be rejected by the Nigerian senate for the second time.According to reports, against his Senate confirmation as substantive Chairman of the anti-graft agency appear to be unwilling to back down.They are even contemplating heading to the courts to ensure that Magu does not get the job."I am aware of talks of fresh petitions being received against the confirmation of Magu as EFCC boss. Aside the DSS report that nailed him the last time, it appears he will have some explanation to make whenever he appears before us," a source reportedly said.“From what I learnt, the new petitions contain weighty allegations. Of course, the Senate will be properly guided by the rules in handling the matter. It is not for me to say whether the allegations are true or false. But I can tell you that we will expect the nominee to painstakingly convince us of his innocence in all the matters raised against him.”Magu's initial nomination was shot down last December by the Senate citing a security report by the Department of State Security (DSS).