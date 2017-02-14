The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it did not starve a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa while in detention.Dudafa had claimed while testifying in a trial-within-trial that he was “tormented” by EFCC in a bid to get him to implicate the former President.He said he was denied access to his relatives, adding that he was not given food for some period.“It is not correct that I had access to relatives, who brought food for me,” Dudafa said.But during cross-examination yesterday, EFCC’s lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo exhibited a record of those who visited Dudafa and what they brought for him.Oyedepo said last April 27, one Okebuwa brought food items to Dudafa in detention, including rice, chips, meatpie, chickenpie and unripe plantain.The lawyer said the following day, Okebuwa brought plantain and roasted fish, while on April 29, he brought eba, yellow soup, rice, salad and later brought rice, stew and banana for Dudafa.Oyedepo said the same person also brought eba and stew for Dudafa on April 30, as well as rice, stew, yam and fried fish the following day.The EFCC prosecutor said on May 2, Dudafa had unripe plantain and pepper-soup brought to him. He said beans, plantain and bread were brought to him on May 3, while he had apple and soup on May 5, rice, beans, stew and eba on May 6, and rice, pepper soup and banana on May 9.Each time Oyedepo asked Dudafa to confirm if the food was brought to him, he said: “I don’t know.”He adjourned the trial-within-trial to February 21.