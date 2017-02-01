Super Eagles defenders, Elderson Echiejile, and Efe Ambrose are among Nigerian players who completed their move on the deadline of the January Transfer Window.Odion Ighalo had earlier left Premier League side, Watford for a super-rich Chinese Super League side, Changchun YataiWhile Echiejile joined Spanish LaLiga side, Sporting Gijon on loan from AS Monaco until the end of the season, Ambrose moved to English Championship side, Blackburn Rovers.Sporting Gijon confrimed the left back’s loan move on their website on Tuesday night.The 29-year-old who spent few months with Belgian giants, Standard Liege has become Gijon’s third January signing following the capture of Mikel Vesga and Lacina Traoré earlier.Gijon wrote on their official website, “Elderson Echiejile is an experienced international player who, after a brief stint at Standard de Liège, has joined Sporting till the end of the 2016-2017 season thanks to a transfer agreement with AS Monaco, Owner of the player.“Elderson will travel to Gijón tomorrow (Wednesday) to carryout his medical examinations on Thursday to allow him to join the Rubi squad.“With Elderson’s incorporation in the team, Sporting closes their winter signings, after inclusions of Mikel Vesga and Lacina Traoré.”Meanwhile, Super Eagles right back, Ambrose confirmed he has moved from Scottish giants, Celtic to Blackburn Rovers as a free agent.Ambrose has not been playing since former Liverpool manager, Brendan Rodgers took over as Celtic manager.The versatile player, who can also play a midfield role, told reporters that his Deadline Day move from Celtic to Blackburn is an opportunity for him to restart his career.Though the English Football League is still going through the paperwork before the transfer will be officially confirmed, Ambrose told reporters that the deal is done.When asked about the movement, he said, “Amazing. Yea the deal is done. It means another opportunity to start my career afresh again.“I want to get there and do my part, to help the club. They are right now at the bottom. I just want to do my part to help them get out of relegation.“That is the most important thing for me right now. Its been difficult not to be playing [at Celtic] as a player you always want to play.“But football is up and down, the good days and bad days. But for me I just kept training and working hard despite not playing. I enjoyed every moment I have been around the pitch with the players. I wish Celtic an unbeaten run in the season,” he said.