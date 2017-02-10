 Drake and Jennifer Lopez separate after 2 months of dating | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Jennifer Lopez and Drake have split after nearly two months of dating.


Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that their relationship “died down a bit.” Another source added that the couple are done “for now.”

According to both sources, it’s likely that the the “Hotline Bling” rapper, 30, will pursue the 47-year-
old Shades of Blue actress again when he returns to L.A. next month after his European tour.

Amid the breakup, Lopez also posted a cryptic Instagram quote on February 4, which read, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."

